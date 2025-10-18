Head Coach Hansi Flick Will Not Be on the Touchline for Barcelona in the El Clasico

Real Madrid dropped to second place in the league on October 18, thanks to Barcelona's 2-1 home win over Girona. However, three points over Getafe would propel them back to the top of the standings before the first El Clasico of the season on October 26.

It's only early in the season, but the title may come down to the big two again, with Stletico showing signs of inconsistency this season. Los Blancos lost all four games between the two last season and would love nothing more than to get the first bragging rights.

The first meeting will be at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Barca head coach Handi Flick will not be on the sideline for the game after an incident in the match against Girona on October 18.

Hansi Flick Suspended for Game Against Real Madrid

The Barcelona head coach saw his side win 2-1 against Girona, thanks to a late goal from Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan scored in the third minute of added time, putting them in first place in the standings.

Just minutes before the goal, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was involved in a disagreement with the match official. The German received two yellow cards in quick succession from Referee Gil Manzano. It now means he will be in the stands for the El Clasico rather than in the dugout.

It's a blow for the Catalan side, who could also be without some of their star players for the game on October 26. Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo look set to miss the game at the Bernabeu.

It was a big win for Barcelona under the circumstances and serves as a warning to Real Madrid as they travel to face Getafe. Girona are second from bottom in the table but were stubborn against the champions. It shows that no game is easy in La Liga.

If Los Blancos get a win over Getafe and take three points against their rivals, they would be five points in front. However, that is still two games away from being a possibility. In between that, they have Juventus in the Champions League, so the games are coming thick and fast after a short international break.

