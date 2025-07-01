Davide Ancelotti Reveals Why Real Madrid Lost the La Liga Title to Barcelona

The 2024-25 season ended in disaster for Real Madrid under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The turn of the year saw Los Blancos lose three trophies to their rivals, Barcelona, including the La Liga title. They were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal.

The club did manage to win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, but that is way below the standards set by the most successful club in the world. It led to the departure of Ancelotti, who was appointed as the new head coach of the Brazil national team.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

His son, Davide Ancelotti, joined him, following in his footsteps as an assistant, just as he had at Real Madrid. He spoke to COPE regarding what happened in the final four months of the season. He gave an honest answer as to why they lost ground to Barcelona.

Barça gave a surprising performance, honestly surprising, not so much for the way they played, but for the consistency with which they did it, because it's very tiring. We struggled to keep up with their pace, because they did surprisingly well. Davide Ancelotti

The season started well for Los Blancos, but injuries were a significant concern, as was the play on the field. Numerous times, Ancelotti was left with just two or three fully healthy defensive players, playing midfielders in the back-four.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

For some time after the season, it looked like Davide was going to start his career as a head coach. However, after conducting numerous interviews, he decided to join his father once again.

Davide has served as an assistant to his father since his time at Bayern Munich, since 2016. It's involved stops in Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga, and now in Brazil. They hope to deliver the first major trophy to the nation since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, in the next chapter of their coaching careers.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Reported Price of Real Madrid Target if He Were to Leave This Summer

Jude Bellingham Reveals Exactly What Xabi Alonso Is Looking For At Real Madrid

Jurgen Klinsmann Points Kylian Mbappe Problem Xabi Alonso Has to Solve

Liverpool Chairman Opens Up About Trent Alexander-Arnold Joining Real Madrid