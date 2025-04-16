Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal: Report And Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Crash Out Of The UCL
Real Madrid crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, losing 5-1 on aggregate after losing 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Both teams started the game well, with Kylian Mbappe having the ball in the back of the net after three minutes, but he was well offside. Bukayo Saka looked like the most dangerous player for Arsenal and looked to have the beating of David Alaba every time.
However, it was Arsenal who had the chance to score the first goal when they were awarded a penalty when Raul Asencio pulled down Mikel Merino in the box. Saka stepped up and saw his Panenka penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois.
When out of position, the Arsenal looked comfortable in their setup and looked like it needed something special from Real Madrid to start the comeback. They thought they could do that from the penalty spot when the referee awarded a foul against Declan Rice against Kylian Mbappe. However, VAR helped overturn the decision.
Carlo Ancelotti's side were reduced to crosses for most of the half, something the Gunners were comfortable with defending as the sides went into the half goalless.
Real Madrid came out the second half early, but the game fell into the same patterns with Arsenal comfortable. Ancelotti made three changes on the hour mark looking to create a spark. Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia and, Endrick.
The home team had it all to do when Bukayo Saka (65') scored, but two minutes later, an Arsenal mistake let in Vinicius Jr. to put it into an empty net, making it 1-1. Gabriel Martinelli finished off the scoring in stoppage time for Arsenal to make it 2-1.
However, the holders crashed out of the competition and now must focus on La Liga and the Copa del Rey to earn silverware this season.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Full Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Real Madrid's next game is a big one in La Liga as they take on fourth-placed Athletic Club on April 20. They will do so without the suspended Kylian Mbappe.
