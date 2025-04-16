Former Liverpool Coach Linked to Shock Real Madrid Move (Report)
Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti are facing Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.
Los Blancos suffered a heavy 3-0 loss in the first leg and will need a miracle if they are to qualify and avoid seeing their European journey come to an end. Furthermore, the Spanish giants are sitting four points behind their rivals Barcelona in the league table.
MORE: What Changes Could Carlo Ancelotti Make As Real Madrid Seeks Redemption Against Arsenal?
The prospect of a trophyless season could cost Carlo Ancelotti his job. Several names have already been cited as potential replacements, including Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso — Florentino Perez's preferred candidate — and, more recently, Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager.
The German coach stepped down from his Liverpool job at the end of the last season and signed a four-year deal with Red Bull. According to SPORT, the option to sign Jurgen Klopp is "gaining momentum in the Bernabeu box".
However, the former Dortmund coach signed a four-year deal with Red Bull as the Head of Global Soccer, which began on January 1, 2025, making him a very difficult target to sign.
