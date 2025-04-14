Fabrizio Romano Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance On Signing Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid are expected to complete a free summer transfer for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. However, that might not be the only defensive reinforcement, as Los Blancos could look to add more firepower to the heart of their defense.
One player who has emerged as a potential signing is Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old has been thoroughly impressive in the Premier League this season. Apart from Real Madrid, clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Huijsen.
Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the Spain international will be very open to making a move to Los Blancos. However, the Madrid giants are yet to make a final call on whether or not to sign a new central defender in the summer. Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Romano said:
Dean Huijsen would be very open to a move to Real Madrid, but this depends on Real Madrid, and as of today, Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back this summer or continue with the centre-backs they have.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added:
Huijsen is appreciated at Real Madrid, but they have not decided whether they want to spend on a centre-back in the summer or not. Obviously, Huijsen can't wait forever, and this is why Premier League clubs are working on this deal. I already told you in general about Liverpool, about Chelsea, about Arsenal.- Fabrizio Romano
Dean Huijsen has a release clause of $65 million in his Bournemouth contract. However, Romano claimed that clubs might look to negotiate with Bournemouth to decide the payment amount and structure.
