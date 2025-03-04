Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup for UEFA Champions League Clash

Real Madrid's starting line up against Atletico Madrid.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid plays Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The first leg takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 4.

It's a monumental Madrid derby in the Champions League with a semi-final spot at stake. Carlo Ancelotti has named a strong starting XI for the game.

After it was touch-and-go regarding his availability, Fede Valverde started at right-back for Los Blancos. Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger are the center-backs.

Ancelotti will hope his team keep up the track record. Checkout the first XI he has announced to face Los Rojiblancos.

Real Madrid starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

1. Thibaut Courtois

8. Fede Valverde

35. Raul Asencio

22. Antonio Rudiger

23. Ferland Mendy

14. Aurelien Tchouameni

6. Eduardo Camavinga

21. Brahim Diaz

11. Rodrygo Goes

9. Kylian Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Vini Jr. Closes in on Real Madrid Contract Renewal with Timeframe Set for Fresh Talks

Vinicius Jr Gives Reason Why He Skipped the Ballon d’Or Ceremony

Real Madrid Target $55 Million Defender Alongside Teammate in a Double Transfer Swoop

Carlo Ancelotti Has Bittersweet Thoughts on Fixture Congestion Amid Continued Injury Woes

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/Matchday