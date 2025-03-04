Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup for UEFA Champions League Clash
Real Madrid plays Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The first leg takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 4.
It's a monumental Madrid derby in the Champions League with a semi-final spot at stake. Carlo Ancelotti has named a strong starting XI for the game.
After it was touch-and-go regarding his availability, Fede Valverde started at right-back for Los Blancos. Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger are the center-backs.
Ancelotti will hope his team keep up the track record. Checkout the first XI he has announced to face Los Rojiblancos.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Atletico Madrid
1. Thibaut Courtois
8. Fede Valverde
35. Raul Asencio
22. Antonio Rudiger
23. Ferland Mendy
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
6. Eduardo Camavinga
21. Brahim Diaz
11. Rodrygo Goes
9. Kylian Mbappe
7. Vinicius Jr
