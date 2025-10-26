Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos End El Clasico Losing Streak

Real Madrid ended their four-game losing streak in the El Clasico with a 2-1 win over rivals Barcelona. All the goals came in the first half, with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scoring on either side of a Fermin Lopez strike.

The win puts Los Blancos five points ahead of their rivals after ten games in La Liga—still plenty of games, but a statement win for Xabi Alonso's team.

Real Madrid Have the Ball in the Net Five Times

It took just two minutes for the first piece of action when Lamine Yamal fouled Vinicius Jr, and after a VAR check, it was overturned. It was an early controversial call in the game, which may have seen it given as it was not a clear error. It made the crowd even louder with Los Blancos starting well.

The home team had the ball in the net again after 12 minutes thanks to Kylian Mbappé. It was a fabulous finish after Guler found him after a mistake in the Barcelona midfield. However, VAR intervened again, with the Frenchman marginally offside. Two big let-offs for the champions.

They kept creating opportunities, and Mbappé capitalized on the Barca high line. Jude Bellingham found him with a superb pass, the Frenchman scoring his 11th league goal of the season. It was well deserved, and this time, VAR was not needed.

Both teams had half-chances, and seven minutes before half-time, Fermin Lopez scored, with another Englishman, Marcus Rashford, with the assist. The young Spaniard drilled home after being well found by Rashford. Five minutes later, though, Los Blancos were back in front.

Bellingham made it two goals in two games, tapping home from close range. Eder Militao headed the ball back across the goal after a looping cross from Vinicius Jr. to restore their lead within minutes. Before the fans had time to breathe, Mbappé had the ball in the net again —this time, it was a clear offside. The opening came from some brilliant work from Vinicius on the left side.

The talking points continued early in the second half, when Real Madrid were awarded a penalty. It was a controversial call, but after the referee consulted the screen, it was given. Mbappé stepped up, and you would expect him to score given his form. However, Wojciech Szczęsny made the save to deny him a second goal.

The visitors had far more of the ball but did not create any clear-cut chances after the penalty miss. It was Real Madrid who had the ball in the back of the net again, but this time the linesman raised his flag for offside.

The Catalan side was reduced to ten men in the closing minutes when their star midfielder Pedri was shown a second yellow card for a lunge on Aurélien Tchouaméni. That resulted in both dug outs exchanging words, with a few subs seeing a yellow card. However, Los Blancos ended their terrible streak against Barca, winning 2-1.

Next up for Real Madrid is another La Liga game at the Santiago Bernabéu. They welcome struggling Valencia, who did get a shock win away from home last season.

