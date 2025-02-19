Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Comments On Referring Decisions Concerning Big Clubs Amid Real Madrid Drama
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal believes that clubs like his own, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid 'cannot complain' about referees.
Officiating has been a major topic in Spanish football in recent seasons, and the latest spark is the red card that Jude Bellingham was shown when Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Osasuna on Saturday.
The referee in question has since been suspended pending an investigation into a potential conflict of interest thanks to ownership of the sports consultancy agency Talentus Sports, which works with La Liga, UEFA, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid.
MORE: Referee Who Sent Jude Bellingham Off Issues Statement On Conflict Of Interest Claims
There were controversial decisions in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, so the 17-year-old attacker was asked about a penalty that the Blaugrana received.
Yes, it is very clear. The thing is that I think that lately almost everything is being questioned. There are things that are clear and there is no doubt. And I think that ultimately, the job of referee is very difficult, that in the end if you give one for one side the other will complain. And if no-one complains, the other team that is not playing complains. It is a very difficult job. But for me the penalty is very clear.- Lamine Yamal
It was claimed by Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday that referees are harming Real Madrid and favoring Barcelona, and Yamal was asked by Mundo Deportivo about these comments.
When we were up by six points, I remember in the Getafe pitch the penalty given to Jules (Kounde) that was not given and then yesterday to Inigo who was whistled for that one. So, I don’t know… In the Copa del Rey, first the referees favoured Madrid and then against Osasuna they say that they are going against them. Every day is going to be like this.- Lamine Yamal
He also added that the big three clubs in Spain cannot complain about referees.
I believe that we cannot complain, Madrid, Barca and Atletico. I think the referees try to do their best. Games like Alaves and Leganes are not talked about as much and perhaps there are more controversial actions. But the referees try to do the best they can. It is a very difficult job because someone will always complain. We are very happy.- Lamine Yamal
