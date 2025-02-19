Watch Kylian Mbappe Record Brilliant 60-Minute Hat-Trick In Real Madrid vs Man City UCL Playoff Match
Manchester City players will have nightmares of Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman recorded a hat-trick in their UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off return leg contest by the 61 minute mark
The Frenchman scored in the third minute after Raul Asencio sent a long ball to Mbappe and Rúben Dias misjudged his intervention. Mbappé took full advantage, lobbing Ederson, who had no chance.
MORE: Real Madrid Fans Set To Unveil Big Tifo Against Manchester City
Mbapppe's second goal of the match came in the 33rd minute and it all started with a long pass from Aurelien Tchouameni to Rodrygo, who controlled it brilliantly.
Rodrygo then linked up with Jude Bellingham who sent it to Vinicius, and his cutback found Rodrygo again. Rodrygo slid the ball to Mbappe who made a quick move inside the box, sent Josko Gvardiol to the ground, and finished from close range.
Then, early in the second half, Mbappe recorded a hat-trick performance to cap off a brilliant night for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. On a set piece, Mbappe gets the ball on the right, cuts inside, fakes out Phil Foden with a quick step-over and fires a low shot with his left foot.
Real Madrid look set to cruise past Manchester City and into the next round of the Champions League as they ride positive momentum.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Manchester City To Rival Real Madrid For Exciting $145 Million Bundesliga Midfielder
Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Astonished After He Is Sent-Off Against Osasuna (Video)
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Playoff Second Leg
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineup For Second-Leg Of Champions League Playoff Match