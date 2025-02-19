Manchester City To Rival Real Madrid For Exciting $145 Million Bundesliga Midfielder
Manchester City and Real Madrid do battle in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but the war is likely to carry on into the summer transfer window.
Both sides are keen to bolster their attacking midfield options in the summer, and as is often the way, the Premier League and La Liga sides have landed on the same target.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Man City is now showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
The Premier League champions are currently preparing a bid of almost $110 million for the German, who they view as the potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne.
Wirtz will have two years left on his contract when the summer rolls around, meaning he will need to make a decision on leaving the club or signing a new contract if his value is to be protected.
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a departure to PSG, and whilst Wirtz and the Frenchman are different types of midfielders, the sale of Camavinga could help fund the purchase of Wirtz.
