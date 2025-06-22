Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca: Report & Full Match Highlights As Xabi Alonso Secures First Win

Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fede Valverde all scored as Real Madrid cruised to a 3-1 victory against Mexican side Pachuca in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The game got off to a bumpy start for Madrid when Raul Asencio was sent off after just seven minutes after tugging on the shirt of Salomon Rondon just outside the box when he was the last man.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Bellingham opened the scoring with a well-taken shot, driven low and hard past the keeper in the 35th minute. Just eight minutes later, Arda Guler was in the right place at the right time to stab the ball home following a swift and well-put-together Madrid attack. Trent Alexander-Arnold passed to Gonzalo Garcia, whose pass laid the ball on a plate for Guler, who beat his man and then fired home.

It was a cagey second half, but Federico Valverde, Real Madrid’s Mr. Reliable, was on hand to prod Brahim Diaz’s cross into the net after the keeper came out to claim the ball and failed. Incidentally, the two sides that contested today’s game were the same two who went head to head in last year’s Club World Cup final.

Pachuca grabbed a late consolation when Elias Montiel's strike deflected into the net off the leg of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tonight’s win represents the first victory for Xabi Alonso as boss of Real Madrid, as well as in this tournament, following the disappointing clash with Al-Hilal earlier in the week.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Full Match Highlights

Attention now turns to facing RB Salzburg in their final group game, who face Al-Hilal later today. Los Blancos know whatever the result is in that match, they will likely need all three points.

