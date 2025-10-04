Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal: Report & Full Match Highlights After Vinicius Jr. Brace Sinks the Yellow Submarine

Real Madrid head into the international break adding three more points to their La Liga total, beating Villarreal 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The goals all came in the second half, with Vinicius Jr. scoring a brace, and Kylian Mbappe continuing his hot form in front of goal. Georges Mikautadze had pulled a goal back to make it 2-1, but a sending off for the visitors made a comeback much tougher.

Real Madrid Turn Up the Heat in the Second-Half

As expected, Real Madrid started the game with plenty of the ball, with their opponents looking to catch them on the counter. However, the opening 15 minutes showed little in the way of goalmouth action, with one half chance falling to Arda Guler, who blazed over the bar.

The first big chance came in the 21st minute when Aurélien Tchouaméni met a brilliant cross from Vinicius Jr., but he headed wide when he should have done better. Seconds later, Franco Mastantuono looked destined to score when Mbappe pulled the ball back, but Renato Veiga blocked his shot.

Four minutes before halftime, the best chance of the game occurred, and it fell to the away team. A through ball played in Tani Oluwaseyi raced away from Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao and got himself into a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois. However, the big Belgian made an excellent save to deny the Canadian.

The second half began, and it took just two minutes for Los Blancos to break the deadlock. Vinicius Jr., who had had a strong first-half cut inside from the byline, and his deflected shot went past goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, who had violated the other way.

The halftime team talk revitalized the home team, as they moved the ball much quickly in the attacking areas. However, it took until the 67th minute to find the second goal. Vinicius Jr. was brought down in the box this time. Instead of Kylian Mbappe taking the spot kick, it was left to the Brazilian, who saw his strike squeeze under the goalkeeper.

Four minutes later, Bellingham, who had come on for Arda Guler, had two quick chances to open his account for the season, but his efforts were saved. It was costly as Villarreal pulled one back with a fabulous strike from the edge of the box from Georges Mikautadze.

Any hope of a comeback after the goal was met with a blow when Villarreal were reduced to 10 men. Right-back Santiago Mourino was given his second yellow of the game when he moved his arm into the face of Vini Jr. as he tried to take the ball around him.

They were made to pay when Kylian Mbappe netted his ninth goal of the La Liga campaign, thanks to great work from Brahim Diaz. The Frenchman departed shortly afterwards with an injury, with Alonso hoping it's nothing too serious.

A important three points for Los Blancos with Vinicius Jt. the star of the game.

The league now enters an international break, with several Real Madrid players joining their national teams. They return on October 19 when they face Getafe on the road.

