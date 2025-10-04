Former Barcelona Player Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Called to Convince Him to Be His Teammate

When Cristiano Ronaldo calls your phone, you usually pick up, and that is precisely what midfielder Ivan Rakitic did back in 2019.

The Croatian spoke in an interview with Italian soccer magazine Gazzetta. Rakitic revealed he was at Barcelona when Ronaldo called to ask him to join him and be his teammate at Juventus.

"It’s true that in 2019 Cristiano Ronaldo called me and said: ‘Come join us at Juventus’, and to be honest, I would have loved to play in Italy. It’s one of the regrets of my career," Ivan Rakitic

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Ronaldo had left Real Madrid the previous season and had spent one year in Serie A, winning the league and the Italian Super Cup in his debut season. Rakitic was in his final years at Barcelona. However, the transfer did not materialize with the Croatian stating at the Catalan club for a further season before joining Sevilla.

Rakitic Reveals Why Transfer to Juventus Never Happened

If the talented Croatian had moved, it would have made the Old Lady an even more impressive team. They went on to win another title in the 2019-20 season, something Rakitic could have been a part of. Barca did not win a trophy in that season. However, hindsight is a brilliant thing.

IMAGO / Newscom World

The now-retired midfielder was asked if the price tag was the reason the move didn't happen. Rakitic said it was that, but another reason.

"Partially because of that and partially because I was still at Barcelona." Ivan Rakitic

IMAGO / DeFodi

Rakitic played alongside a Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric, for his country, forming one of the best midfield three's with Mateo Kovačić. He has had a remarkable career, winning Champions League titles, La Liga titles, and numerous other accolades. He confirmed that he would have enjoyed playing in Italy, but was happy nonetheless, despite the way it went.

“I’ve been a lucky man. I played for Barcelona, then returned to Sevilla and then to Hajduk. It would have been fascinating, but it was beautiful even this way.” Ivan Rakitic

The now 37-year-old has retired and has taken his knowledge into coaching at his former club Hajduk Split. Ronaldo has missed the chance to play with some quality players, with Rakitic one of those.

