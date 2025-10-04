Ángel Di María Reveals Who Has More Quality: Him or Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid have had several iconic Argentinians play for the club since they were formed. Alfredo Di Stéfano, Gonzalo Higuaín, Fernando Redondo, and Angel Di Maria.

Di Maria played for Real Madrid for four seasons from 2010 to 2014. He won several trophies during that time, including one La Liga and a Champions League. He was part of the squad alongside some big names, and as a talented player, he was exciting to watch.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

The 37-year-old is back in his home country, captaining Rosario Central. Los Blancos have a new Argentine star, teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono. The 18-year-old signed this past summer and has already made a name for himself.

In a conversation with DSports, Di Maria spoke highly of the new summer acquisition for Real Madrid. He also revealed who had the most quality as a player.

"He started the Champions League well, eh. I think he has a lot more quality than me, ha. Honestly, he made me very happy. He gets along so quickly with his teammates, his skill, that cunning, always wanting to take things head on and take on the world is a very good thing. They're surely going to value him a lot. Angel Di Maria

Di Maria Happy to See Another Argentinian Back at Real Madrid

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It's been a few seasons since Real Madrid had an Argentinian player in the starting lineup. In fact, it was indeed Di Maria back in 2014, playing alongside Higuain. The World Cup winner is happy to see a fellow countryman wearing the Los Blancos shirt again.

"For someone who's 18 years old and doing what he does, I honestly think he has a lot of personality. It makes me very happy that an Argentine is back at Real Madrid now and is representing us as well as he is." Angel Di Maria

Franco Mastantuono Has Strong Start to Real Madrid Career

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mastantuono netted his first goal for the club against Levante on September 23. That was followed this past week with his first assist in the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Kairat.

There is clear trust from Xabi Alonso, despite him being just 18, as he has started six of the nine games this season. He is keeping out the likes of Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz. It's only early, but he is expected to be one of the greats.



