Jude Bellingham Gives Blunt Three-Word Answer to Nico Williams to Barcelona Rumors

Real Madrid have been splashing the cash under Xabi Alonso in the summer transfer window, while rivals Barcelona have not. The Catalan club has faced financial issues over the last few years, meaning players are often sold before new signings can be brought in.

One player that has been linked with a move to the La Liga champions is Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed they would not be able to register him if he signed due to the financial situation.

In the build-up to the Club World Cup game against Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Jude Bellingham was asked about the rumors of the transfer. The Englishman gave a blunt three-word answer (per Marca).

I don't care. Jude Bellingham

The 22-year-old continued to confirm why he was not bothered by what Barcelona are doing in the transfer market.

It's something that doesn't affect Real Madrid. So, what's happening with Nico doesn't matter to me. It's not Real Madrid news. Jude Bellingham

It's a fair assessment for Bellingham, who has no interest in what's going on with Real Madrid's rivals' squad. However, if he did sign, he would have to worry about facing him when they meet.

It appears likely that Los Blancos will face Williams when they meet Athletic Club this coming season, with reports indicating a new contract has been signed. In the future, that could be different.

