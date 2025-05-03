When Is The Earliest Real Madrid Could Lose Their La Liga Title?
Real Madrid head into the final five games of the La Liga season, sitting four points behind their rivals Barcelona at the top of the standings. Los Blancos can still keep their title, with one El Clásico remaining on May 11.
It has not been a great season for Carlo Ancelotti's side, alongside poor performances and a long list of injuries. However, they are still within reach of Barca, and a win in the El Clasico next week could put pressure on them.
They first face Celta Vigo on May 4, and a loss would be devastating for the club. Would dropping points be the earliest they could lose their grip on the La Liga trophy?
If Barcelona beat Real Valladolid at the bottom of the standings, as they are expected to, a loss or draw against Celta would not mean they lose the title. However, it could be lost if they lose the El Clasico next weekend if they lose against Os Celestes On May 4.
Even a draw and a Barcelona win this weekend and in the El Clasico, although mathematically, does not mean they are out of it. However, Los Blancos are 22 goals behind Barca in terms of goal difference.
Los Merengues need to beat Celta Vigo and then somehow beat Barca, meaning they would be one point behind with three games remaining. Then, anything could happen from there.
