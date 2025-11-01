Real Madrid 4-0 Valencia: Report & Full Match Highlights in Dominant Win for Los Blancos

Real Madrid extended their lead over Villarreal at the top to seven points with a 4-0 win over Valencia. Three first-half goals, which included a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a Jude Bellingham strike. Álvaro Carreras added a fourth late on with the goal of the game.

It allowed Alonso to rest players in the second half, with Valencia offering nothing going forward, and they were looking to just leave without being embarrassed.

Real Madrid Ruthless Against Poor Valencia Side

Valencia came to defend and try to catch the home team on the counterattack. However, that play was scuppered after 19 minutes. VAR has been a hot topic in the last game against Barcelona, and this time it ruled in Real Madrid's favor.

When referee Mateo Busquets was sent over to the screen, he could have awarded a penalty for any one of three fouls. A handball and defenders holding Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham when the cross was delivered. He did award it for the handball, with Mbappe making no mistake from the spot after missing in the El Clasico.

In the 31st minute, Los Blancos could have sealed the three points, as Valencia showed no attacking intent in the first half an hour. That man again, Mbappe volleyed home, picked out brilliantly by Arada Guler. The Turk was, in turn, played through by Bellingham, with the forward players enjoying their time on the pitch.

Five minutes before half-time, the home team had another chance from the spot, Alvaro Carreras was brought down in the box. This time, Vinicius Jr. stepped up and saw his spot kick saved, with goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala also saving wonderfully from Guler on the rebound. However, it was 3-0 moments later with Bellingham scoring with a powerful shot from the edge of the area.

The score allowed Xabi Alonso to rest players, with Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga coming on for Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Guler.

The game slowed down significantly in the early stages of the second half, with Real Madrid's urgency not as strong as in the first 45 minutes. Mbappe was not slowing down as he scored for his hat-trick, stinging the gloves of the Valencia goalkeeper with a snap shot.

The home team wasn't done, and they saved the best goal for the end. Left-back Álvaro Carreras rifled in a shot into the top corner in the 81st minute. The Spaniard hit the shot from an angle and just inside the box, a great way to open his account for the club.

Real Madrid take their sparkling form into a huge Champions League clash on November 4. Xabi Alonso will face his old club as a player when Los Blancos take on Liverpool at Anfield.

