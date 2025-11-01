Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Wants Team Trophies After Picking Up Golden Boot Trophy

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe finally picked up his Golden Boot trophy from last season in a presentation at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman finished the season as the top scorer in Europe with 31 league goals, all in his debut season.

Head coach Xabi Alonso, his teammates, and the president Florentino Perez were all in attendance for the ceremony. Mbappe became the fourth Los Blancos player to hold the trophy, following Hugo Sánchez, Ronaldo Nazario, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who won it twice.

During his speech, he thanked everybody from his teammates down to the doctors and medical team. The 26-year-old also remained focused on doing one thing in his second season with the club: winning more trophies.

Kylian Mbappe Wants More Awards

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Speaking at the ceremony, Kylian Mbappe announced he wants to stay at Real Madrid for a long time. The Frenchman also wants more trophies, which is the goal this season under Xabi Alonso.

"We have an incredible group. I hope we're going to win important prizes this year. That's the most important thing, winning collective prizes. I hope to be here for many years and win this kind of thing many times." Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe then focused on his award from last season, but he also wanted to make sure everybody knew it was because of his teammates, not just himself, that he won it.

"I hope we'll keep going as a team, as I say the team is the most important thing. Without these players it's impossible to win these prizes. I know that. I want to thank the club, the doctors, the staff, who help me on and off the pitch. I hope I'll win it again, next year, I've started well!" Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé receives his European Golden Shoe award at the Bernabéu 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VKe6Y5vcKU — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 31, 2025

He has indeed started well, scoring 11 times in his first 10 games, five more than the second-highest scorer in La Liga. At the rate he is going, he will have topped his scoring record from last season with games to spare.

President of the club, Florentini Perez, said, "I'm very proud that our team can count on a player like you." The team and staff then joined the Frenchman for pictures. Mbappe will hope to continue his goal scoring this weekend against Valencia, while giving his team three points to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

The Latest Real Madrid News

