If Real Madrid Sell Vinicius Jr., Who Could They Sign with the Money Brought In?

It's rare for Real Madrid to sell its best players at their peak, but rumors have circulated again that Vinicius Jr. could depart after this season. It's not only the past week that's fuelled the media's talk; he has still not signed a new contract despite being offered numerous times.

The Brazilian forward's current deal ends after the 2026-27 season, and if a new contract is not signed after this season, the club could cash in on one of their star players.

On top of that, the latest developments have also suggested that Vini Jr. himself could look for a way out of the club. This comes after his reduced minutes under Xabi Alonso, and he started on the bench a handful of times.

It's not a guarantee that it will happen, but if it did, then Los Blancos would receive a hefty fee for their forward. Saudi Pro League teams have been lurking for some time, which could see an even bigger fee. If that does transpire, then money would likely be no object in bringing in another player up top, but who would the club target?

Erling Haaland

IMAGO / Sportimage

Real Madrid may have Kylian Mbappe, but that would not stop them from signing another central striker. Erling Haaland is regarded as the best at his position and has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid. If he were to leave England, Spain seems like the obvious destination, and it would be a fight between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the latter struggling financially to make such a move.

Signing Haaland would raise questions about what Alonso would do with Mbappe. He could be flexible with the Frenchman, playing him out left, behind the Norwegian, or even as a front two. It would be a mouthwatering prospect to have the two on the same team, and one that would be frightening for any opponent.

Nico Williams

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Nico Williams is another name linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Spain international currently plays for Athletic Club and looked set to join Bayern Munich this past summer, but instead stayed with Los Leones. Teams will be in for the youngster again and may make the switch to a big team.

With Raphinha at Barcelona and Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid, it likely takes one of those to move on for Williams to sign for either of the Spanish giants. If Vini Jr. is sold, Williams would be at the top of Alonso's list and may be the cheapest option.

Bradley Barcola

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Another top left-sided forward on the white team's list could be PSG's Bradley Barcola. The Frenchman is another player linked with a move to Spain, in line with rumors that Vinicius could leave. Barcola has been a revelation for the Parisians, helping them win the Champions League for the first time last season.

Barcola is one of PSG's top players. However, they have Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who can both play from the left or the right, so letting Barcola leave for a hefty fee could help them reinvest in other areas. It would also bring in a French player who knows Kylian Mbappe very well.

