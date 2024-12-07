Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Ruled Out Of Today's Game With Leg Injury
Real Madrid received crushing injury news before today's important La Liga game against Girona. Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes has been ruled out of the game with a left leg injury.
Arancha Rodriguez, journalist at COPE, reported that Rodrygo suffered a muscular injury in his left leg and will be out of the game today.
Yanez Called Up to Replace Rodrygo and Two Other Players
Young players Gonzalo Garcia and Chema Andres have also been ruled out of the game alongside Rodrygo, with Carlo Ancelotti calling up Yanez to the matchday squad.
The Brazilian only returned to the starting lineup two games ago against Getafe after missing several games with an injury.
It will now be interesting to see what the starting team looks like. Rodrygo is a guaranteed starter, and other injuries do not give Ancelotti any choice of formation up top. Brahim Diaz is the front-runner to replace Rodrygo.
