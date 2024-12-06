Girona vs Real Madrid Preview: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid travel to Girona on Saturday for their next La Liga fixture. Los Blancos will be aiming to bounce back from their midweek defeat away at Athletic Club.
That 2-1 loss on Wednesday, which saw Kylian Mbappe miss another penalty and Federico Valverde make a significant error that led to Athletic Club's winning goal, left Carlo Ancelotti's team four points behind league leaders Barcelona, albeit with a game in hand.
Meanwhile, Girona, currently eighth in La Liga with 22 points, is unbeaten in its last four league games.
However, last time out, Michel's team was knocked out of the Copa del Rey on penalties by Segunda Federacion - Group 2 side UD Logrones. They drew 2-2 with Villarreal in their previous league game.
The most recent meeting between Real Madrid and Girona in February saw Los Blancos comfortably defeat the Blanquivermells 4-0 at the Santingo Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham (2), and Rodrygo all got on the scoresheet that day.
Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between Real Madrid and Girona.
Date
Result
February 10, 2024
Real Madrid 4-0 Girona
September 30, 2023
Girona 0-3 Real Madrid
April 25, 2023
Girona 4-2 Real Madrid
October 30, 2022
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
February 17, 2019
Real Madrid 1-2 Girona
Real Madrid Team News vs Girona
Real Madrid has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Girona game. However, Carlo Ancelotti will be without Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinicius Jr due to injuries.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Girona
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Diaz, Mbappe.
Girona vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2024.
Girona vs Real Madrid Kickoff Time
Time: 3 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. local time.
How To Watch & Live Stream Girona vs Real Madrid in La Liga
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
