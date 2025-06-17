Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Odds and Prediction

Real Madrid get their Club World Cup tournament underway on June 18, as they face Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal. It was the first game under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who would love to get off to a winning start.

Los Blancos are coming off a disappointing end of the season under previous coach Carlo Ancelotti, losing out on the La Liga title and Copa del Rey to rivals Barcelona. New signings and players returning from injury mean Alonso has a strong roster to choose from.

They come up against Al-Hilal as their first Group H opponents, a team that also fell short of the goal for the 2024-25 season. Al-Za'eem lost the grip on the Saudi Pro League title to rivals Al-Ittihad, the team of former Madrid player Karim Benzema.

The two teams have met once before in the same competition, in 2023, but it was under a different layout than the new 32-team style in 2025. Los Blancos ran out 5-3 winners, thanks to braces from Vinicius Jr. and Fede Valverde, and Benzema adding another.

Alonso's team are favorites to top the group, with a battle between Al-Hilal and Austrian side RB Salzburg set to decide the second spot, according to the odds makers.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -350

Draw: +500

Al-Hilal: +800

Both teams to score:

Yes: -145

No: +115

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -390; Under: +240)

Al-Hilal 1.5 (Over: +270; Under: -450 )

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1600

Real Madrid or Al-Hilal: -800

Al-Hilal or tie: +280

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Real Madrid are heading into the Xabi Alonso with new signings and essential players returning from injuries. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have agreed before the tournament, and could start the game. However, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are back from long-term injuries.

Al-Hilal have some well-known names, including Rúben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrović, and Marcos Leonardo. However, Los Blancos should have too much for them on most days.

That being said, this is the first game under Alonso's guidance, so it is unknown how he will set out his team. If it differs from what the players are used to, they may encounter a few teething problems on the field, which is usually why a new head coach has friendlies before the season to work out.

Even with any issues getting used to a new system, Real Madrid should have enough to get the better of the Saudi Pro League team.

Prediction: Real Madrid

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Match

Real Madrid Transfer News: Gyokeres, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera & More - June 17, 2025