Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid will debut in the FIFA Club World Cup against Saudi side Al-Hilal on June 18 at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, in Xabi Alonso's first official match in charge of Los Blancos.

The game against the Saudi giant will mark the beginning of a new era for Los Merengues under the command of Xabi Alonso, following a difficult 2024-2025 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, who has since departed to become Brazil's head coach.

Ahead of the clash between the two favourites of Group H, both sides had met only once in the final of the old format of the Club World Cup. Real Madrid came out on top in an eight-goal thriller back in 2023, thanks to braces from Vini Jr. and Federico Valverde and a goal from Karim Benzema.

Here is the result of the last match between the two sides in the competition.

Date Result February, 11, 2023 Real Madrid 5-3 Al Hilal

Real Madrid Team News vs Al-Hilal

As Xabi Alonso is set to take charge of his first official match with Real Madrid against Al-Hilal, Los Blancos will see many of their injured players return to competition, including Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, who have been sidelined for 6-8 months this season.

Additionally, Trent Alexender Arnold and Dean Huijsen are both expected to make their debut with Los Merengues against the Saudi side, while Ferland Mendy and Endrick remained in Spain to recover from their respective injuries sustained towards the end of the season. The chances to see both players taking part in the rest of the competition are therefore very slim.

Furthermore, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba made their return from injury to the squad and have been training with the team, increasing their chances to take part in Madrid's Club World Cup opener on June 18.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Date

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2025.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. PST, 8:00 p.m. GMT)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal

United States: DAZN, Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Sling.

Canada: DAZN, FIFA +.

United Kingdom: DAZN, FIFA +.

