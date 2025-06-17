Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Match

Xabi Alonso will take charge of his first Real Madrid game, and it's straight into the fire as a competitive one. Los Blancos will take on Al-Hilal in their first group-stage game of the Club World Cup.

The Spaniard has new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold to choose from, as well as players returning from long-term injuries. Defenders Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are available, but are they ready to start after missing 6-8 months of the 2024-25 season?

Alonso has had time to address who could start the first game, with a good performance vital. Here is the predicted lineup for the match against Al-Hilal.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Al-Hilal (4-2-3-1)

IMAGO / CordonPress

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgium stopper is a guaranteed starter if he is fit, with Alonso putting out his strongest team available.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The former Liverpool man could be in line to make his debut, with Dani Carvajal just recently back from injury.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The veteran center-back will likely partner one of the younger players, with Eder Militao likely not yet ready to start.

CB: Dean Huijsen - The second signing, Huijsen, could also make his debut, but Raul Asencio is also available. Both could play if Alonso believes Rudiger has not fully recovered from his injury.

LB: Fran Garcia - The left-back situation is unclear at the club under Alonso, but Garcia could be the starter for this game, having played the final games of last season.

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman played a lot at center-back at the end of last season but should revert to his original position in midfield.

CDM: Federico Valverde - Valverde also played a lot out of position during the final months of the season, but he is one of the best at his position, center midfielder.

RM: Arda Guler - The young Turkish player capitalized on the injury to Rodrgyo in the final three games, playing exceptionally well. The Brazilian is back, but Guler could still start in front of him.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham hasn't been in great form over the last few games, but a new chapter under Alonso may help find his feet again.

LM: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian has put in the air miles recently with his national team but looks in good form, so he should start.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The European Golden Boot winner will hope his goalscoring form continues in the tournament and that he has the opportunity to be the top scorer in this tournament.

