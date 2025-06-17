Real Madrid Transfer News: Gyokeres, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera & More - June 17, 2025

Real Madrid continue to be linked with players whose contracts come to an end in 2026, looking for more free transfer deals. They also appear to be close to agreeing on a new contract for a star forward.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Real Madrid were reportedly offered the chance to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Despite being fans of the 27-year-old, they have declined the opportunity due to his price being around $95 million. - The Athletic

Myles Lewis-Skelly has yet to sign a contract extension with Arsenal, with Real Madrid on alert for the young talent. The Gunners are confident they will secure a deal, but Los Blancos continue to be linked with another free transfer when his contract expires. - Yahoo Sports

Brahim Diaz has agreed to a new deal with the club, and it will be signed soon, with the Moroccan agreeing to the terms. - Fabrizio Romano

🚨🤍 Brahim Diaz’s new deal is done and agreed. It will be signed very soon.



Full agreement in place with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/CxBys1Vunj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2025

Real Madrid have added another player to their defensive transfer list, a player chased by PSG. Valencia center-back Cristhian Mosquera would cost just $23 million (€20 million) and would add another young talent to their defense. - Marca

Xabi Alonso has confirmed to the club that he wants Rodrygo to stay at the club. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, but it appears he may be staying in Spain. - UOL

The Latest Real Madrid News:

PSG Head Coach Luis Enrique Gives Viral Reaction to Real Madrid Transfer Rumors

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Match

Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Robertson, Rodrygo & Diaz More - June 16, 2025