Real Madrid's 2025-26 Away Jersey Revealed and When It Will Be Debuted

Real Madrid will participate in the new FIFA Club World Cup before the start of the 2025-26 season. It's a new era for Los Blancos under head coach Xabi Alonso, and that comes with new jerseys.

Fans will see the team wear the home shirt against Al-Hilal on Wednesday, June 18, much earlier than they would if there were no summer tournament. Fans will also get to see the new away jersey debut in the United States during their third group game against Austrian side RB Salzburg.

Once again, they have collaborated with Adidas, and Real Madrid.com gave a rundown of the colours and the design of the jersey, modelled by several players, including Jude Bellingham and David Alaba.

Inspired by the magical nights at the Bernabéu. The kit is dark blue, evoking the sky at night matches, and features silver details inspired by the stadium's exterior. It also boasts green trims that reflect the colour of the grass. Real Madrid

The jersey is also made with the latest Adidas technology and most advanced materials.

The jersey is made from the most advanced materials and features the latest adidas technology to maximise airflow and keep players cool during matches. Real Madrid

Real Madrid will hope to start their new season with a win in their new jerseys and remain unbeaten in them after the tournament, which should see them lift the trophy.

