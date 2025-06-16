Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Robertson, Rodrygo & Diaz More - June 16, 2025

Real Madrid have been linked with two Liverpool defenders, one of whom has been linked with another Spanish side. Los Blancos continue to receive offers from Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. The 31-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions, with rivals Atletico Madrid also a destination. Los Blancos seem to be keen on Benfica's Álvaro Carreras as their new left-back. - Defensa Central

Los Blancos are reportedly very interested in another Liverpool player, but only after his contract expires in 2026. French centre-back Ibrahima Konate has consistently been linked with the Spanish club, and Real Madrid is looking to make another free transfer swoop next year. - Marca

Saudi Pro League teams Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are reportedly joining the race for Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo. Premier League team Arsenal are constantly linked with a 24-year-old but could face a new challenge with the SPL offering around $150 million. - Fichajes

Arsenal are said to be interested in Brahim Diaz if they cannot agree on a deal for Rodrigo. The former Manchester City academy player worked under Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta when he was assistant to Pep Guardiola. - Defensa Central

Brahim Diaz may be off limits for other clubs as Real Madrid look to offer the Moroccan a new contract. The club are also working to extend goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.- Fabrizio Romano

