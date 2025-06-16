Fabrizio Romano Reports Real Madrid Are Looking to Extend the Contracts of Two Players

Real Madrid have already started doing significant work in the transfer market. They have wrapped up Trent Alexander-Arnold's signature on a free transfer from Liverpool, and added Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono to the team.

Apart from the incoming players, Los Blancos are also looking to sort out the contracts of the players they already have. An agreement with Brahim Diaz is close, with the Morocco international set to renew his deal, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Diaz has a deal until 2027 and has so far scored 20 goals and set up 19 more in 117 appearances. Los Blancos are looking to tie down the 25-year-old to an even longer-term deal. After Diaz, renewing Thibaut Courtois' contract is on Real Madrid's priority list, as Romano has reported. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Real Madrid are in advanced talks over new deal with Brahim Díaz. The player has already said yes to staying and extending.



Agreement almost reached with talks underway for 2 weeks.



Next one: Thibaut Courtois.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are in advanced talks over new deal with Brahim Díaz. The player has already said yes to staying and extending.



Agreement almost reached with talks underway for 2 weeks.



Next one: Thibaut Courtois. 🔜🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/93ZN0DCODv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2025

Courtois has been a key player for Los Blancos since his 2018 move from Chelsea. When fit, he is the first choice between the sticks and has so far made 282 appearances, keeping 111 clean sheets. At 33, Courtois still has a lot left to offer.

Last season, the Belgian once again showed his mettle, keeping 15 clean sheets in 47 appearances across competitions. His current deal runs until 2026, and Los Blancos seem keen on keeping him beyond that period.

The team are set to start a new chapter under Xabi Alonso and the June 18 game against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup is the first game under the Spaniard.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid's 2025-26 Away Jersey Revealed and When It Will Be Debuted

Ex-River Plate Boss Shares Two Traits That Make Franco Mastantuono Special

Ex-Real Madrid Player Explains How Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric Defy Age

Xabi Alonso Blocks Real Madrid Exit for Getafe Transfer Target [Report]