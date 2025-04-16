Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Champions League Clash
Real Madrid are set to play Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.
Los Blancos have a mountain to climb after losing the first leg at The Emirates 3-0. The team didn't look anywhere near their best in the first game.
It's remotanda in mind for the defending European champions and Carlo Ancelotti has named a strong first XI. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and more have all started.
Lucas Vazquez starts at right-back, with Fede Valverde moving into midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni comes in for the suspended Eduardo Camavinga.
Real Madrid's Starting XI Against Arsenal:
1. Thubaut Courtois
17. Lucas Vazquez
33. Raul Asencio
22. Antonio Rudiger
4. David Alaba
8. Federico Valverde
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
5. Jude Bellingham
11. Rodrygo Goes
7. Vinicius Junior
9. Kylian Mbappe
The Latest Real Madrid News:
The Staggering Amount The Cheapest Ticket Will Cost For The La Liga 'El Clasico' In May
Former Liverpool Coach Linked to Shock Real Madrid Move (Report)
Barcelona President Laporta Dismisses Idea Of A Real Madrid Comeback Against Arsenal
What Changes Could Carlo Ancelotti Make As Real Madrid Seeks Redemption Against Arsenal?