What Changes Could Carlo Ancelotti Make As Real Madrid Seeks Redemption Against Arsenal?
The entire soccer world is waiting to see if Real Madrid can pull off the most incredible comeback and knock Arsenal out of the Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti's side were heavily beaten 3-0 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, meaning the quarter-final is almost certainly going to go the way of the Premier League side.
With Real Madrid having gotten out of similar situations in the past, though, there is a lot more intrigue in the 3-0 aggregate scoreline than there would normally be.
As reported by Cadena Cope, Ancelotti is expected to make some eyebrow-raising changes to the starting eleven which could catch Arsenal off-guard.
Aurelien Tchouameni is back from suspension and the Frenchman could be used at centre-back. That would let Federico Valverde move into midfield with Dani Ceballos, who is back from injury.
Raul Asencio would move to right-back in this scenario, and the other center-back would, of course, be Antonio Rudiger. David Alaba should be selected at left-back, although Fran Garcia is still in the frame. will the changes help Los Blancos to a famous comeback?
