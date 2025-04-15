Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Odds And Prediction
Real Madrid will face Premier League side Arsenal in the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos were completely dominated as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Mikel Arteta's team at the Emirates Stadium last week. Carlo Ancelotti and his team will need to put up an extraordinary performance if they want to get past the Gunners and reach the semifinal of the competition.
Over the weekend, Madrid edged past relegation-threatened side Deportivo Alavés 1-0, thanks to a goal from Eduardo Camavinga as Kylian Mbappé received a red card in the first half. It was a welcome win after they had lost their last two games. However, it was not a vintage performance from the Spanish champions.
Arsenal drew 1-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League, but did rest several players for most of the game. The title looks out of reach, with Arteta shifting their focus to the Champions League.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the crucial Champions League quarterfinal second leg game. (Odds via Draftkings)
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -140 (To advance: +500)
Draw: +310
Arsenal: +350 (To advance: -800)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -180
No: +140
Double chance:
Tie or Real Madrid: -500
Real Madrid or Arsenal: -425
Tie or Arsenal: +115
Total goals:
Over 2.5: -185
Under 2.5: +145
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Prediction
Real Madrid will face Arsenal on April 16, having to overcome a three-goal deficit, which seems insurmountable. However, Los Blancos have produced many magical moments in recent Champions League campaigns at the Bernabeu.
Additionally, the many stars composing this team will aim to take revenge on the Gunners and show the world that anything is possible. Nonetheless, Arsenal is a tough opponent that is solid defensively despite the loss of Gabriel at the back. Arteta's side is very dangerous from set pieces and will need just one goal to prevent Madrid from producing another Champions League miracle at home.
Los Merengues should come out on top in the second leg but the qualification for the semifinal will be tough to get.
Winner: Real Madrid
