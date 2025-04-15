Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Clash
Real Madrid welcome Arsenal to Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Los Blancos trail 3-0 from the first leg, looking for one of the most famous comebacks in the competition to advance.
Whoever Carlo Ancelotti elects to start the game will need to put in their best performance to give them any chance of making it to the semi-final. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will be unavailable as he was sent off in the first leg, so he will be suspended.
Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin are also unavailable due to injuries. However, Dani Ceballos returned to the bench against Alaves but did not play. He may not start against Arsenal, but he could be used later in the game.
Could the below be how Ancelotti sets out his starting XI to face Arsenal?
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - The No.1 goalkeeper was always going to start, but the injury to Andriy Lunin means inexperience behind Courtois if he does pick up another injury.
RB: Federico Valverde - Valverde started at right-back last week, and although Los Blancos lost something in midfield, he is a stronger option than Lucas Vazquez in defense.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German did not have his best game in the first leg and will need to be much better to keep a clean sheet on Wednesday.
CB: Raul Asencio - The youngster was the best player in the defense last week and dealt well with the ball into the boxes.
LB: David Alaba - The versatile defender had his hands full against Bukayo Saka, but he is possibly a better option than Fran Garcia. However, it's 50/50 who could start.
CM Aurelien Tchouameni - The Frenchman missed the first leg due to suspension and comes in for the now-suspended Eduardo Camavinga. He does make the midfield stronger.
CM: Luka Modric - If Valverde starts at right-back, then Modric will likely start the game despite him having a tough time last week. Ceballos could start if he is ready, but it's unlikely.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham looked a threat in the first half last week but, like the rest of the team, went into his shell in the second. The team need him to have the game of his life.
RW: Rodrygo - Rodrygo was extremely quiet in the first leg. He is another player who needs to find his form a few months ago.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - The French striker had the chance to open the scoring at 0-0 but couldn't find the corner of the goal. He has not scored in his last four appearances.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - The star Brazilian has been out of sorts in the past months. Real Madrid need him to find his best form for this game.
