Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric To Become Minority Owner Of EFL Club
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the latest soccer player to dip his toes into ownership; The Croatian is to become a minority owner of an EFL team in the United Kingdom.
Fabrizio Romano and others have reported that Modric will become a minority owner of Championship side Swansea City. He is investing in the Welsh club as part of his personal project and future after hanging up his boots.
Despite the move, Modric still focuses on helping Real Madrid win trophies this season. The 39-year-old is also looking to extend his contract with the club, at least for another season.
The experienced midfielder believes he can still play more seasons and would like to do that wearing the famous Madrid shirt.
Modric is not the first Los Blancos player to jump into ownership of a soccer club. Kylian Mbappe was revealed to have done the same for French Ligue 2 side Caen. However, fans have criticized him for not being present, as he still plays soccer professionally.
However, Modric and Mbappe's situation will be different as the Croat is a minority owner at this stage. The Frenchman owns 80% of the French team, so he and his business team make the big decisions at the club.
