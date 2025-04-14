Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric To Become Minority Owner Of EFL Club

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Luka Modrić, set to become new Minority Owner at Swansea.



Modrić will become one of the owners of the Championship club, deal agreed 🦢



❗️ This does 𝐧𝐨𝐭 affect his pro career, as he wants to continue playing for Real Madrid again, as reported last month. pic.twitter.com/Us0sb9k204