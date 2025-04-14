When Will Kylian Mbappe Return From Suspension After Red Card Against Alaves?
Despite Real Madrid getting a very important three points against Alaves at the weekend, the major story was undoubtedly the straight red card shown to Kylian Mbappe for his horrific foul on Antonio Blanco.
Los Blancos badly needed a victory after losing to Valencia and Arsenal consecutively, and that is what they got, thanks to a goal from Eduardo Camavinga. Only four minutes after Camavinga put Real Madrid 1-0 up, Mbappe powerfully struck Blanco's shin with the studs of his boot, and the Video Assistant Referee did not need long to ensure the Frenchman was sent off.
The tackle was bad enough that there was immediate speculation over whether a longer-than-average ban could be imposed on Mbappe, which would be a serious blow to Real Madrid.
If he had been found guilty of reckless play, he could have faced a four-game ban, and that would mean missing the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona and three La Liga matches.
However, the referee noted in the match report that Mbappe challenged for the ball with excessive force rather than engaging in violent conduct. That only brings a suspension of one or two games, and the next two domestic matches are league games against Athletic Club and Getafe. Cadena Cope has reported that one match is the most likely suspension.
Fans of rival clubs may feel aggrieved, considering that Mbappe's challenge saw him get nowhere near the ball. Assistant manager Davide Ancelotti did say after the game that Mbappe apologized to Blanco, who is an ex-Real Madrid youth player, and to the dressing room for his tackle.
