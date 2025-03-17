Real Madrid vs Arsenal Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will face Arsenal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on March 18.
Las Blancas qualified for the knockout rounds, finishing second behind another Premier League team, Chelsea. They beat Celtic and FC Twente home and away. However, they lost both games to the reigning WSL Champions.
The Gunners topped Group C, winning five from six games. They did not look back after losing the opening game 5-2 in Munich, scoring 15 goals in 5 games. Arsenal are the only English team to win the competition, lifting the trophy during the 2006/07 season.
Alberto Toril's team had a disappointing result at the weekend in La Liga F. They could only manage a 2-2 draw at home to Deportivo. The draw meant they dropped to seven points behind league leaders Barcelona.
Renée Slegers was confirmed as the new Arsenal head coach back in January. She was appointed the permanent successor to Jonas Eidevall after serving as interim head coach. They are coming off a 3-1 win over Everton in the WSL on March 14.
Real Madrid will be hoping they can take a positive result to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg on March 26.
Real Madrid Team News vs Arsenal
Teresa Abelleira will not feature for Las Blancas, out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Aside from that, head coach Alberto Toril has a full squad from which to choose.
Real Madrid Possible Starting Lineup: Misa; Antônia, Lakrar, María Méndez, Olga Carmona; Toletti, Angeldahl; Caciedo, Weir, Athenea del Castillo; Bruun
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal Date
Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal Kick-Off Time
Time: 1:45 p.m. EST (10:45 a.m. PST, 6:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Arsenal
The game will be available live and free on DAZN streaming platform (exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA)
The game will also be live on the DAZN YouTube Channel
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Florentino Perez's Requirement For Access To The Santiago Bernabeu For Real Madrid Women's Teams
Talented Women's Soccer Player Loves Watching Vinicius Jr. And Admires Top Trait
Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Names Cristiano Ronaldo in His Top Five Soccer Players But Leaves Out Rival