Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Names Cristiano Ronaldo in His Top Five Soccer Players But Leaves Out Rival
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has named his five greatest Soccer players of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo and two other Real Madrid legends have made the list.
Alcaraz, currently number 3 in the ATP rankings, is one of the best tennis players in the world. He is also an avid Soccer fan. The Spaniard is a Los Blancos fan and attended the Real Madrid vs Sevilla game at the Santiago Bernabeu in December 2024.
Alcaraz has named Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in his shortlist. He went with former Barcelona superstars Ronaldinho and Neymar to complete his list. Checkout the clip below.
Alcaraz's list, though, raised eyebrows as some questioned Lionel Messi's exclusion. The Spanish Tennis superstar left a comment on the video posted on Instagram by Overtime Tennis:
Can’t believe i said those 5 forgetting Messi and few more 🤦🏽♂️ i could say 5 different right now 😅.- Carlos Alcaraz
Alcaraz has previously named his dream five-a-side team consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo and three other Real Madrid legends. He named Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos, and Iker Casillas alongside Andres Iniesta in his dream team.
Cristiano Ronaldo is often regarded as the greatest Soccer player of all time. Alcaraz's claim shows the influence the Portuguese superstar holds across different sports.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a stellar Real Madrid stint. He is the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals from 438 appearances. Ronaldo also reached 131 assists for the Spanish giants.
