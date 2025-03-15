Talented Women's Soccer Player Loves Watching Vinicius Jr. And Admires Top Trait
As one of the top players in the world, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is often idolized by up-and-coming and current players. At just 24 years old, he has won so much with Los Blancos and individually.
One of the top players from the women's game is the latest to heap praise on the forward. Fellow Brazilian and Manchester City women's forward Kerolin Nicoli is one player who loves watching Vini Jr.
In January, the 25-year-old joined the WSL side from the MLS, looking to add a women's Ballon d'Or, as Vinicius Jr. is trying to do in the men's game.
In an interview with the English newspaper The Sun, the São Paulo native spoke about Vinicius and what trait she admires the most from him.
One player now I'm really excited to keep on watching is Vinicius Jr. He's one player who makes me think, 'if you work hard, you're going to get things back to you', because that is what he did.- Kerolin Nicoli
Kerolin, who moved from the MLS side of North Carolina Courage, is looking to achieve greatness in the game. Vinicius Jr.'s mentality inspires her to do the same and work hard to win as much as possible in her career.
At 26, she has already 44 caps for Brazil, with six goals. She has won the Copa América Femenina and a silver medal at the Olympics with her national team. She hopes the move to England will bring more silverware and individual honors.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Prodigy Gets Surprise Brazil Call-Up Due To Legend's Injury
Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Barcelona’s Gavi Shares Take On Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Penalty Controversy
Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash