Carlo Ancelotti Has Bittersweet Thoughts on Fixture Congestion Amid Continued Injury Woes
Fixture congestion has become a major topic in European football in recent years, with players participating in more matches than ever before and traveling to previously unexpected locations for domestic tournaments.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti shared a glimpse of how he feels about the current football calendar and the impact that it has been having on his squad.
Speaking to the press (via Real Madrid) before the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League Round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti was asked about the depth of his squad and the injuries he has dealt with.
We've had several serious injuries, like those to Carvajal and Militão. That has an impact on the season but we've had a young lad come up from the academy who is doing a wonderful job in Asencio. Sometimes, injuries can be a chance to see the character present in the squad and to give new players a few more opportunities. The calendar is far too demanding for the players from a physical point of view.- Carlo Ancelotti
Despite injuries being a persistent problem for Real Madrid over the past two seasons, Ancelotti explained that he will not be altering his system against Atletico Madrid to add or take away from certain areas of the pitch.
We won't be changing our ideas, the approach will remain the same as in recent games. We'll have to consider the players who are well rested and will have more chance of playing tomorrow, like Asencio and Camavinga. We won't be adding to the midfield or taking off a forward. We want to keep the same approach.- Carlo Ancelotti
