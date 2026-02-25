Real Madrid vs Benfica: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Playoff Second Leg Clash

Real Madrid face Benfica at the Bernabeu on February 25, with a place in the Champions League Round of 16 up for grabs. Los Blancos hold a 1-0 lead after the first leg in Lisbon, thanks to a Vinicius Jr. strike.

Real Madrid pair Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were both suspended for the first game and are available. However, the latter has been injured for the last few games, so may not make the squad. Asencio may come straight back into the starting lineup with Dean Huijsen as an injury concern.

Another issue for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is whether Kylian Mbappe will be available. There have been reports that the Frenchman is still struggling with a knee issue, and despite playing through the pain in 2026, he may have pushed it too far. Gonzalo Garcia will likely start if Mbappe does not make the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger are set to return to the starting lineup after starting on the bench against Osasuna.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica (4-1-2-1-2)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - If Courtois can keep back-to-back clean sheets against Benfica, then Real Madrid will be in the next round, and given his form, it would not be a surprise.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The summer signing will come back into the side after being rested against Osasuna. He was excellent in Lisbon a week ago.

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

CB: Raul Asencio - The 23-year-old was suspended for the first leg, and with Dean Huijsen likely out, he should start in the second leg.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger was another player rested against Osasuna after recently returning from injury, but will start against Benfica.

LB: Alvaro Carreras - The former Benfica defender will have played his former team three times after signing this past summer.

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman has been Mr. Reliable for Los Blancos this season and always starts these big games.

CM: Fede Valverde - Valverde will captain the side with the absence of Carvajal, which has been a common theme over the past two seasons.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga has been the one player who has benefited from Alvaro Arbeloa being appointed, with regular game time.

CAM: Arda Guler - The young Turk may continue in the team for some time, with Jude Bellingham possibly out for longer than expected.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - The feeling is that Kylian Mbappe will not play, meaning Gonzalo Garcia will start. Has been excellent when called upon in 2026.

ST: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian scored again at the weekend after his goal in the first leg, making it four consecutive games with a goal.

