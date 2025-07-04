Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Odds and Prediction

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarterfinal, aiming to secure a spot in the final four. Both teams have played each other frequently in their history, meeting 16 times since 1997, with eight wins, five draws, and three losses.

Xabi Alonso's side beat Juventus 1-0 in the Round of 16, thanks to an excellent second-half display, where they could have scored four or five. Dortmund managed a 2-1 win over Monterrey thanks to a brace from Serhou Guirassy.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to attend the Bellingham brothers' reunion, as Jobe will be suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards. Jude will need to be careful, as he is one yellow card away from a suspension and would miss the semi-final if they progress.

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament, with three wins and a draw. Just like Real Madrid, the German side drew their opener and have won three in a row. This is a massive opportunity for both to add more winnings and one step closer to the final.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -155

Draw: +330

Borussia Dortmund: +400

Both teams to score:

Yes: -165

No: +130

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over:-160; Under: +110)

Borussia Dortmund: 1.5 (Over: +220; Under: -350)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -575

Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund: -450

Borussia Dortmund or tie: +1

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

The last time the two teams met in 2024, both had different head coaches at the time. Dortmund head coach Niko Kovač has been there since February, while Alonso has been at Real Madrid since June. The two managers met in May, when Alonso's former team, Bayer Leverkusen, lost 4-2 to Dortmund.

The Spaniard does not hold an excellent record over Die Schwarzgelben, winning just one of the five meetings. However, Real Madrid has a good record against Dortmund, unbeaten in their last six games, winning the previous four.

Both teams have played good football at the tournament, but Real Madrid appears to be improving under Alonso. It will be a challenging game, but Dortmund have been conceding goals, and Real should have too much firepower for the German side.

Prediction: Real Madrid

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

