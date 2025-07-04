Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid will battle with Borussia Dortmund for a spot in the semifinal of the Club World Cup on July 5, at the MetLife Stadium. Following an impressive group stage that ended unbeaten, Xabi Alonso and his side edged past Juventus 1-0 in the Round of 16, thanks to Gonzalez Garcia's header.

Additionally, French superstar Kylian Mbappé made his return in the win after missing all three group stage games through illness and played over 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Dortmund took down Sergio Ramos' Monterrey 2-1 in the quarterfinal thanks to Serhou Guirassy's brace. Die Borussen remains unbeaten so far in the competition and will hope to reach the semifinal.

Los Blancos ran out victors 5-2 in their last encounter between the two teams in the 2024-25 Champions League league phase. The Merengues have a great record against the German giants, having won their last four match-ups.

Here are the results of the last games between the two sides in official competition.

Date Result October 22, 2024 Real Madrid 5-2 Dortmund June 1, 2024 Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid December 6, 2017 Real Madrid 3-2 Dortmund September 29, 2017 Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid December 7, 2016 Real Madrid 2-2 Dortmund

Real Madrid Team News vs Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappé made his return to action against Igor Tudor's Juventus and played over 20 minutes in the win. His coach will have a tough decision to make, whether to stick with the in-form Gonzalez Garcia or start with the French forward against Dortmund. Meanwhile, club captain Dani Carvajal and Brazil international Eder Militao made their return in the squad and will be available to face Dortmund.

Nonetheless, they should start the next game on the bench after their lengthy injuries. Additionally, Real Madrid star and Brazil international, Rodrygo is reportedly set to move away from the club after struggling to obtain consistent playtime under Xabi Alonso throughout the competition.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Date

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Time

Time: 4:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. GMT).

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

United States: DAZN, TUDN.com, TNT USA.

Canada: DAZN, FIFA +.

United Kingdom: DAZN, FIFA +.

