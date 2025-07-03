Former Real Madrid Striker Reveals Why the Club Does Not Need to Buy a Striker

Real Madrid continue to be linked with new signings, with Xabi Alonso wanting to make his stamp on the squad. One area they are looking to strengthen is at the striker position, specifically a backup to Kylian Mbappe.

Names such as Ante Budimir and Niclas Füllkrug have been mentioned, with players who fit the role that Joselu had during the 2023-24 season. The club is unlikely to spend a significant amount on a player. However, former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes believes the club does not need to pay anything, as the solution is already within the club.

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, Morientes is a huge fan of young striker Gonzalo Garcia, and he thinks he should have a shot at being the backup to Mbappe. He also had an opinion on what Alonso should do with Brazilian Endrick.

Gonzalo has really impressed me, it’s absolutely brilliant news for Real Madrid. I’d like to see Endrick go out on loan and Gonzalo take his place. Fernando Morientes

Garcia has impressed during the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring three times in four games. Kylian Mbappe missed the first two games due to illness, and the young Spanish strikers' form allowed them to rest Mbappe further. Garcia scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Juventus in the Round of 16.

Endrick, who was signed last summer, struggled for game time last season under Carlo Ancelotti. He has recently joined the squad after a hamstring injury. Alonso may want to keep him around the team for next season, but a loan move could mean more game time. Endrick will turn 19 at the end of the month, so still very young, and plenty of time to develop.

We will see if Alonso pursues a striker after the Club World Cup, but Garcia has certainly given him food for thought.

