Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid welcome seventh-placed Celta Vigo in a crucial La Liga match in the title race. Sitting four points behind Barcelona, who play bottom of the table Real Valladolid, anything but a win would be a disaster in their title bid.
Los Blancos' last game came in the Copa del Rey final against their title rivals, losing 3-2 after extra time. After a poor first half, they played well in the second half and looked to be on for a famous win, but were denied.
The previous three league games have seen Real Madrid win 1-0 over Alaves, Athletic Club, and Getafe. A fourth clean sheet would be some achievement given their defensive injuries, with zero players from the starting back four available.
Os Celestes managed a massive 3-0 win over 10-man Villareal. It ended their two-game losing run, one of those a 4-3 defeat to Barcelona when leading 3-1. Celta are looking to grab a Europa League spot, or at least a Europa Conference League spot, and a win against Real would help massively.
They have faced each other twice this season; the reverse game at the Estadio de Balaídos finished 2-1, with Vinicius Jr. getting the winning goal. They also met in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, losing 5-2 after extra time.
Here are the last five La Liga results between the two games.
Date
Result
October 19, 2024
Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid
March 10, 2024
Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo
August 25, 2023
Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid
April 22, 2023
Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
August 20, 2022
Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Celta Vigo
Carlo Ancelotti is stretched at the defensive positions with the latest injuries to Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy. It means plenty of young players on the bench, with Aurélien Tchouaméni likely dropping back into center-back for the game.
It was announced earlier today that Rodrygo would not be in the squad, but the reason has not been announced, and he has taken part in all the training sessions this week. Brahim Diaz is slated as the player who could start in his place.
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Date
Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Kick-Off Time
Time: 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
