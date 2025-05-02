Former Real Madrid And Brazilian Forward Warns Endrick About Agreeing To Loan Deal
Real Madrid's young forward Endrick has a bright future but has struggled for game time in his debut season. Understandably, there are so many important games for Los Blancos, and the 18-year-old does not have experience in Europe yet.
The former Palmeiras striker has started just six games this season, four of those in the Copa del Rey. He has appeared in 28 other games, 17 coming on after the 80th-minute mark.
Some young players look to go out on loan to a club to get more starts, but a former Los Merengues player believes that is the wrong move for Endrick. Brazilian Julio Baptista spoke to Marca and explained that going out on loan from a club like Real Madrid could be costly.
And whether you like it or not, leaving has its risks, right? A departure might not work out, and you're also leaving space for others to come. I understand that being such a young player, it's normal for him to need minutes and playing time, but after a year of adaptation. Next year, he should be used to playing in LaLiga. In terms of adaptation and with his teammates, he should be a little calmer, and as far as matches go, it all depends on how much he plays.- Julio Baptista
Baptiste suffered the same when he moved on loan to Premier League side Arsenal after a slow start to his Los Blancos career. He could not break into the team and moved to Serie A side Roma.
The 43-year-old, who retired from soccer in 2019, understands why it's hard for him in Madrid but knows he must be calm around the situation.
He's a very young player. I think that being at Madrid makes everything more complicated to resolve, because he has the best players ahead of him . But I think he should be patient; he's at Madrid. The moment he manages to link the games together and makes everything a little more natural, the rest will start to flow.- Julio Baptista
