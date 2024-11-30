Real Madrid vs Getafe: Official Match Day Squad Includes Return of Injured Forward
Real Madrid announced their squad for tomorrow's match against Getafe, with several players from La Fabrica called up for Matchday 1 of La Liga.
Fran Gonzalez, Lorenzo Aguado, Raul Asencio, Diego Aguado, and Chema Andres made the squad. The most significant boost for head coach Carlo Ancelotti was the return of forward Rodrygo Goes, who has been injured for the last several games.
Rodrygo Goes Makes Timely Return for Los Blancos
The return of Rodrygo Goes comes at a good time, with fellow countryman Vinicius Jr. set to miss the next few weeks with an injury. It's still uncertain that the Brazilian will start, possibly being used as a substitute and getting reduced minutes in the second half.
It may open the door for 18-year-old Endrick to start up top, with rumors suggesting Ancelotti is considering him.
The match-day squad also featured five players from the Los Blancos academy, including Raul Asencio, who is set for his third consecutive start for the club. 19-year-old midfielder Chema Andres is a name the Real Madrid fans should get used to hearing, as the club's staff are excited about his future.
Lucas Vazquez is also in the squad and set to start at right-back, freeing Federico Valverde to move back into midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and possibly Luka Modric.
Recommended
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs. Getafe [11/30/2024]
Real Madrid vs Getafe: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Named La Liga Player of the Month for November