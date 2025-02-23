Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Girona: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Clash

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the starting lineup to face Girona.

Real Madrid welcomes Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu, looking to keep pace with La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Both Los Blancos' title rivals won yesterday, pushing them down to third in the standings. A win against the Blanquivermells puts them level on points with Barca.

The big games are coming thick and fast, so rotation will be important for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Jude Bellingham is suspended for the game after picking up a red card against Osasuna, with Luka Modric taking his place in the starting lineup. Brahim Diaz also starts in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

Lucas Vazquez came back into the starting XI at right-back after missing the last few games through injury. David Alaba stars alongside Raul Asencio, with Antonio Rudiger on the bench. Ferland Mendy starts at left-back.

Real Madrid starting XI vs Girona

1. Thibaut Courtois

17. Lucas Vazquez

4. David Alaba

35. Raul Asencio

23. Ferland Mendy

21. Brahim Diaz

10. Luka Modric

14. Aurelien Tchouameni

11. Rodrygo

9. Kylian Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr

