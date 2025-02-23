Real Madrid vs Girona: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid welcomes Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu, looking to keep pace with La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.
Both Los Blancos' title rivals won yesterday, pushing them down to third in the standings. A win against the Blanquivermells puts them level on points with Barca.
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Girona In La Liga
The big games are coming thick and fast, so rotation will be important for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Jude Bellingham is suspended for the game after picking up a red card against Osasuna, with Luka Modric taking his place in the starting lineup. Brahim Diaz also starts in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.
Lucas Vazquez came back into the starting XI at right-back after missing the last few games through injury. David Alaba stars alongside Raul Asencio, with Antonio Rudiger on the bench. Ferland Mendy starts at left-back.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Girona
1. Thibaut Courtois
17. Lucas Vazquez
4. David Alaba
35. Raul Asencio
23. Ferland Mendy
21. Brahim Diaz
10. Luka Modric
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
11. Rodrygo
9. Kylian Mbappe
7. Vinicius Jr
