Former Real Madrid Star Says Carlo Ancelotti Was Angry When He Left the Club
Real Madrid has a history full of legendary players. They have also had some players who don't necessarily fall into that category but made a massive impact on the team in critical moments.
One such player is Joselu. The Spaniard, who currently plays for Al-Gharafa, had two spells at the club. He is an academy product but made a significant impact in his second stint in Madrid.
Joselu's winner against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League is still fresh in fans' memories. He scored 19 goals and provided three assists in 51 appearances for the Madrid giants.
Joselu left the club in 2024. The striker has now revealed how emotional it was for him to make the decision. He also said that Carlo Ancelotti was angry when he left the club. Speaking to Jugones, Joselu said:
Saying goodbye to Real Madrid was one of the most difficult moments of my life. I couldn’t make that decision with my heart because I would have stayed at the club all my life, I get goosebumps thinking about it. I thought about my family, my children and I think it’s positive in the long run, but at the time it was negative.
He further added:
When I decided to leave, I was unable to talk to my wife. Lucas Vazquez called me and I was unable to talk to him, as well as to Modric. I couldn’t find the words. Telling Ancelotti was difficult, as he was angry because he wanted me to stay.
