Andoni Iraola Responds To Real Madrid Rumors About Replacing Carlo Ancelotti
Despite winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga title last season, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s future remains a topic of discussion ahead of the summer months.
The ever-lingering Xabi Alonso rumors are always there, whether it’s media or supporter-driven, and will only grow louder once the season ends. However, there could be other names to watch.
Nonetheless, one manager who is ruling himself out of being on a potential shortlist for Real Madrid should they move on from Ancelotti is Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola. On Friday, Iraola quickly dismissed rumors linking him to the Spanish side (via Get Spanish Football News).
I don’t pay attention to these things. I’ve been in this business for many years as a player and as a coach, and I know how these things work and what matters and what doesn’t.- Andoni Iraola
The Cherries are fifth in the Premier League and trail Manchester City by one point, so if he gets the English side into the UEFA Champions League next season, suitors will be looking to lure him away. Still, Iraola stated that he focuses solely on his Bournemouth duties.
For me, nothing changes. The important thing this week is [Saturday] against Wolves. It’s going to be a demanding game and it will be a good opportunity for us to continue to add points.- Andoni Iraola
Iraola is familiar with La Liga, having coached Rayo Vallecano and getting them promoted to Spain's top flight in 2021. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid approaches him and whether he turns them down to remain at Bournemouth.
