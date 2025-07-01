Real Madrid vs Juventus: Odds and Prediction

Real Madrid are taking on Juventus in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on July 1. Los Blancos ended the group stage at the top of Group H with seven points, while the Italian giant ended in second place in Group G behind Guardiola's Manchester City.

In their latest outing in the competition, Xabi Alonso's team put in a dominant display to defeat Austrian side RB Salzburg 3-0, thanks to goals from Vini Jr., Federico Valverde and Gonzalez Garcia. Meanwhile, the Old Lady suffered a heavy 5-2 loss at the hands of Manchester City in the last group game.

Ahead of the game, Kylian Mbappé and Endrick made their return to team training and could be involved in the Round of 16 against Juventus.The two teams have met several times in their history, but the last meeting was in the 2018 UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Real Madrid vs Juventus Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -150

Draw: +290

Juventus: +400

Both teams to score:

Yes: -140

No: +110

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over:-160; Under: +110)

Juventus : 1.5 (Over: +220; Under: -350)

Double chance:

Juventus or tie: +120

Juventus or Real Madrid: -400

Real Madrid or tie: -600

Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction

After a solid group stage campaign ended with an unbeaten record, Los Blancos will face Juventus, an opponent filled with doubt following their heavy loss against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Furthermore, Xabi Alonso will see the return to competition of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, who missed all group stage games, though they are not expected to start against the Old Lady. Meanwhile, Raul Asencio is coming back from suspension following his red card against Pachuca.

The return of the French superstar to the team should be a perfect boost for Xabi Alonso, even though the young Gonzalez Garcia put in great performances when he was given the chance. Additionally, Los Merengues have a good record against the Italian giant in official competition having won 11 of their 21 encounters.

If Madrid reiterates the same performances from their last two outings against Juventus, they shouldn't have much trouble to get past Igor Tudor's side and reach the quarterfinal of the Club World Cup.

Prediction: Real Madrid

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Jude Bellingham Reveals Exactly What Xabi Alonso Is Looking For At Real Madrid

Juventus Ready To Make Move For Real Madrid Attacker With Future Uncertain