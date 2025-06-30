Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid are set to clash with Juventus in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on July 1. Xabi Alonso's side ended the group stage at the top of Group H with seven points while holding an unbeaten record across three games.

Los Blancos will be filled with confidence after their dominant victory over the Austrian side FC Salzburg. They won 3-0 in their last group stage game, thanks to goals from Vini Jr., Federico Valverde, and La Fabrica striker Gonzalez Garcia.

Ahead of the crucial battle against the Italian giant, Madrid has confirmed the return of Kylian Mbappé. The France international, who was sidelined for all three group-stage games through illness, will take part in the Round of 16, though it would be surprising to see him start.

On the other hand, the Old Lady ended at the second spot of Group G behind Manchester City. Despite a strong start against Wydad AC and Al Ain, Juve suffered a heavy loss against the Premier League side in the final group stage game.

This game will be the first clash between the two sides since the 2018 quarterfinal second leg of the Champions League.

Here are the results of the last games between the two sides in official competition.

Date Result April 11, 2018 Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus April 3, 2018 Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid June 3, 2017 Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid May 13, 2015 Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus May 5, 2015 Juventus 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Juventus

As mentioned earlier, Kylian Mbappé has finally return to team training and is expected to be involved against Juventus in the crucial Round of 16 game. However, the presence of the French superstar in Xabi Alonso's starting line-up would be a surprise as the young Gonzalez Garcia has put in top performances in his absence.

Furthermore, Endrick who stayed in Madrid to tend to his muscular injury sustained at the end of the season, finally joined the group this week after his recovery and should therefore be available for Los Blancos' next game.

Additionally, Austria international David Alaba will miss the remainder of the competition after picking up another muscle injury which should keep him sidelined for approximately a month. The former Bayern Munich defender was on his way back from a meniscus injury.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Date

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. PST, 8:00 p.m. GMT).

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Juventus

United States: DAZN, TUDN.com, TNT USA.

Canada: DAZN, FIFA +.

United Kingdom: DAZN, FIFA +.

